A1 to be closed overnight near Torness

The A1 at Torness Power Station.

BEAR Scotland is set to carry out over £130,000 worth of resurfacing improvements over seven nights, beginning on Monday, July 5.

Work to resurface 0.4km of carriageway will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night and is due to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday, July 14.

The A1 at Thorntonloch will be closed to traffic in both directions during these working hours.

A diversion will be in place between Old Craighall Roundabout on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass and the Berwick Bypass on the A1, via the A68, A697 and A6105, adding an estimated 26 minutes to affected journeys.