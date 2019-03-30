Trail reveals Eyemouth creativity

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton was given a guided tour of Eyemouth’s art installations recently by David Windram.

The installations form part of Eyemouth Art Trail, which displays the best of Eyemouth’s artistic, architectural and aesthetic historical points of interest, to promote the town as not only a seaside destination, but a cultural and artistic one too.

David Windram heads the committee of proactive and dedicated volunteers - a group of artists from a variety of mediums striving to make this free public access art trail a success and highlight the beauty of this amazing part of the world.

The art trail takes in well-known local buildings, statues and art installations, such as the Widows and Bairns installation commemorating the 1881 fishing disaster and architectural curiosities, such as the intricate scallop shell wall on Harbour Road.

Ms Hamilton heard about plans for the art trail to grow and become a real asset to the town, with the input of local artists.

The committee is planning several developments over the coming years, including upgraded signage, new exhibitions, Eyemouth Art Festival and new installations to make it a permanent tourist attraction.

Following her visit, Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP, Ms Hamilton said: “It was fascinating to learn of the all the wonderful points of artistic interest in Eyemouth, the town does really have a fantastic and eclectic array of hidden gems.

“I will be writing a letter of support for the Eyemouth Art Trail as I really want to see this fantastic project materialise and grow from here.

“I was astonished at the breadth of David’s knowledge and I really hope that his energy and commitment to seeing this come to fruition pays off for the town. Eyemouth has so much to offer, not only as a seaside destination but also in terms of creativity.

“The town is brimming with interesting things to see and learn about, and the beautiful views over the bay and the harbour really add to the trail.”