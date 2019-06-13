Petition for later trains

An online petition has been launched using the 38 degrees platform, calling for the government and train operators to provide a later train service to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The last train back from Edinburgh is 9pm (8pm on a Saturday), prompting Berwick-based Northumberland County Councillor Georgina Hill to start the petition which states: “The absence of a later train service causes great inconvenience for Berwick residents, those living in the wider area, commuters and those making day trips to places such as Edinburgh, Newcastle and York for business purposes, attending sports events, concerts, personal appointments, visiting family etc.

“Berwick is a train journey of around 45 minutes to both Edinburgh and Newcastle and should be promoted much more as a ‘commuter town’ but this potential is not realised because of the timings of the last trains.

“Berwick is also seeking to get major funding, through the Borderlands Growth Initiative, for a new theatre and conference centre and this needs to be accompanied and supported with later trains to maximise the benefits. Later trains stopping at Berwick is something that the government should insist on when awarding franchises to the train operators.”

The petition can be signed at; https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/later-trains-to-berwick-upon-tweed