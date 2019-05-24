Integrated travel in the Borders

ScotRail has teamed up with Borders Buses to bring integrated travel to the Borders Railway by offering a new all-in-one rail and bus ticket.

The new Borders Explorer ticket allows customers to travel to the borders towns and villages from Edinburgh by train or bus on one ticket.

The all-in-one ticket includes ScotRail travel to/from Edinburgh Waverley and any Borders Bus from Galashiels Transport Interchange to towns and villages throughout the region, including Hawick, Jedburgh, Peebles, Kelso and Coldstream. Customers can only leave or board the train at either Galashiels or Tweedbank to board the connecting Borders Bus service.

The Borders Explorer ticket is available for both peak and off-peak journeys, making it the perfect all-inclusive ticket for residents and visitors staying in Edinburgh and the Borders.

Midlothian & Borders Tourism Action Group (MBTAG) has recently launched a new Borders App. The ‘Scotland Starts Here’ app provides customers with tours, guides, stories, interactive maps, itineraries and local information on things to see and do along the Borders Railway.

ScotRail tourism manager Alasdair Smart said: “The new Borders Explorer ticket will transform the way people travel to and from the border towns.”