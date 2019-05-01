E-Car Club cars for hire in the Borders

A fleet of low emission vehicles is now available for Borders residents to hire for an hour or several days at a time.

Scottish Borders Council in partnership with E-Car Club is offering residents a greener way to travel, the cars parked in Eyemouth, Duns, Kelso, Galashiels, Hawick, Peebles and Newtown St Boswells in spaces prepared by Scottish Borders Council as part of their work to support green transport in the town.

E-Car Club’s Toyota Yaris hybrids can be booked for an hour or several days at a time from £5.50 per hour or £45 per day. They are specially adapted to include an RFID card access system, so the cars can be booked online (or via the free E-Car Club mobile app) and used by several different people during the day.

They can be booked for any length of time (over one hour), insurance is included in the price, and the minimum membership age is just 19.

The hybrid cars have two power sources - a petrol engine and an electric motor and the majority are self-charging which means that while you are driving the battery is charging, and thanks to technology like the regenerative braking system, which recovers energy that would normally be lost and stores it in the battery for later use, the self-charging hybrids never need to have their batteries plugged in.

Councillor Simon Mountford said: “We already have a successful partnership with E-Car Club to use Toyota Hybrids as pool cars for our staff.

“As a result of this we have seen more shared journeys by employees, a reduction in business mileage claims and lower emissions. This next stage, which allows members of the public to join a car club scheme, is hugely exciting.

“Vehicles are available to book across the Borders and I believe many of our local residents will take advantage of this when they need access to a car for a few hours or a full day.”

E-Car Club’s introductory offer includes FREE lifetime membership (normally £50) plus £15 free driving credit. Visit: www.ecarclub.co.uk/join and enter code: WELCOMESB to claim this offer.

Patrick Cresswell, managing director at E-Car Club added: “We are delighted to give Borders residents the opportunity to integrate low emission vehicles into their everyday lives through E-Car which offers a self-service, low cost and low emission car club.

“It’s a flexible solution for drivers who don’t want to commit to car ownership but need access to a car from time to time. We hope this scheme will encourage car owners to consider using the service as an alternative to vehicle ownership. And that should result in fewer cars on the road, and ultimately reducing emissions and congestion.”