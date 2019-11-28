Christmas and new year bus timetables

Bus operator Borders Buses has announced its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period.

From Monday, December 23 until Saturday, January 4 a revised service will be in operation.

Monday, December 23

A non-school day (NSCH) service will operate on services 51, 52, 60, 67, 68, 70, 90A, 90B, 91, 93, 235, 253, 267, 464, B1, X62 and X95.

Services 54, 61, 73, 74, H1, H2, 339 and X70 will operate as normal.

Tuesday, December 24

A non-school day (NSCH) service will operate on services 51, 52, 60, 67, 68, 85, 90A, 90B, 91, 93, 235*, 253, 267, 464 and B1.

A Saturday service will operate on services 70, X62* and X95*.

Services 54, 61, 73, 74, H1, H2 and 339 will operate as normal.

Service X70 will not operate.

*Early finishes on these services.

Wednesday, December 25

No service.

Thursday, December 26

A special service (details below) will operate on services 61, 70, X62 and X95.

A Sunday service will operate on services 51, 52, 67 and 68.

No other services will operate.

Friday, December 27

A non-school day (NSCH) service will operate on services 51, 52, 60, 67, 68, 90A, 90B, 91, 93, 253, 267 and 464.

A Saturday service will operate on services 235, 70, B1, X62 and X95.

Services 54, 61, 73, 74, H1, H2 and 339 will operate as normal.

Service X70 will not operate.

Saturday, December 28

A full Saturday service will operate.

Sunday, December 29

A full Sunday service will operate.

Monday, December 30

A non-school day (NSCH) service will operate on services 51, 52, 60, 67, 68, 90A, 90B, 91, 93, 253, 267 and 464.

A Saturday service will operate on services 235, 70, B1, X62 and X95.

Services 54, 61, 73, 74, H1, H2 and 339 will operate as normal.

Service X70 will not operate.

Tuesday, December 31

A non-school day (NSCH) service will operate on services 51, 52, 60, 67, 68, 85, 90A, 90B, 91, 93, 253, 267 and 464.

A Saturday service will operate on services 235*, 70, B1, X62* and X95*.

Services 54, 61, 73, 74, H1, H2 and 339 will operate as normal.

Service X70 will not operate.

*Early finishes on these services.

Wednesday, January 1

A special service (details below) will operate on services 69, 70, X62 and X95.

No other services will operate.

Thursday, January 2

A Sunday service will operate on services 51, 52, 60, 67, 68, 61, 69, 70, 73, 235, B1, X62 and X95.

No other services will operate.

Friday, January 3

A non-school day (NSCH) service will operate on services 51, 52, 60, 67, 68, 90A, 90B, 91, 93, 253, 267 and 464.

A Saturday service will operate on services 235, 70, B1, X62 and X95.

Services 54, 61, 73, 74, H1, H2 and 339 will operate as normal.

Service X70 will not operate.

A full Saturday service will operate on January 4 and a full Sunday service will operate on January 5. All services resume normal operation on Monday, January 6.

NSCH - The reduced service operated when schools are off.

On December 24 and 31 the following journeys will not operate:

Service X62 the journeys below will not operate

2030 and 2130 Galashiels to Peebles

2115 and 2215 Peebles to Edinburgh

2230 and 2330 Edinburgh to Peebles

2237 and 2337 Peebles to Galashiels

Last bus from Galashiels to Peebles 1930

Last bus from Peebles to Edinburgh 2015

Last bus from Edinburgh to Peebles 2130 (service terminates at Peebles Eastgate at 2237)

Last bus from Peebles to Galashiels 2138

Service X95 the journeys below will not operate

2025 Galashiels to Carlisle

2246 and 0016 Hawick to Galashiels

2255 and 2355 Galashiels to Hawick

2030 Galashiels to Newtongrange/Edinburgh

2225 Edinburgh to Newtongrange/Galashiels

2255 Carlisle to Galashiels.

Last bus from Hawick to Edinburgh 1846

Last bus from Hawick to Galashiels 2146

Last bus from Galashiels to Newtongrange/Edinburgh 1930

Last bus from Edinburgh to Hawick 1925

Last bus from Edinburgh to Galashiels 2125

Last bus from Galashiels to Hawick 2155

Special Service

In addition to our festive timetable the following journeys will also operate on December 26

Service 61 Galashiels - Earlston

From Galashiels at 1000, 1230, 1635, 1835.

From Earlston at 1030, 1300, 1705, 1905.

Service X62 Melrose - Galashiels - Peebles - Edinburgh

From Galashiels - Edinburgh at 0825, 1025, 1125, 1225, 1325, 1425, 1525, 1625, 1725, 1825.

From Melrose - Edinburgh at 0955, 1055, 1155, 1255, 1355, 1455, 1555, 1655, 1755.

From Melrose - Galashiels at 1855, 1955.

From Edinburgh - Melrose at 1030, 1230, 1330, 1430, 1530, 1630, 1730.

From Edinburgh - Galashiels at 1830, 1930, 2030.

From Galashiels - Melrose at 0933, 1033, 1133, 1333.

Service 70 Galashiels - Langlee

From Galashiels at 1010, 1110, 1210, 1310, 1410, 1510, 1610, 1710.

Services X95, 95 Edinburgh - Galashiels - Hawick

From Galashiels - Hawick (Buccleuch Street) at 0848, 1030, 1230, 1430, 1630, 1830.

From Edinburgh - Hawick (Buccleuch Street) at 1100, 1300, 1500, 1700.

From Edinburgh - Galashiels at 1900.

From Galashiels - Edinburgh at 0920, 1020, 1220, 1420, 1620.

From Hawick (Buccleuch Street) - Edinburgh at 0930, 1130, 1330, 1530.

From Hawick (Buccleuch Street) - Galashiels at 1730, 1915.

Special Service

On January 1 only the following services will operate

Service X62 Galashiels - Peebles - Edinburgh

From Galashiels to Edinburgh at 1025, 1225, 1425, 1625.

From Galashiels to Peebles at 1825.

From Peebles to Galashiels at 1134, 1334, 1534, 1734, 1934.

From Edinburgh to Galashiels at 1225, 1425, 1625, 1825.

Service 69 Galashiels - BGH - Melrose

From Galashiels at 1223, 1335, 1423, 1535, 1623, 1735,1823, 2023.

From Melrose at 1245, 1357, 1445, 1557, 1645, 1757, 1845, 2045.

Service 70 Galashiels - Langlee

From Galashiels at 1150, 1250, 1350, 1450, 1550, 1650, 1750, 1850, 1950, 2050.

Services X95, 95 Edinburgh - Galashiels - Hawick

From Galashiels - Hawick (Buccleuch Street) at 0848, 1030, 1230, 1430, 1630, 1830.

From Edinburgh - Hawick (Buccleuch Street) at 1100, 1300, 1500, 1700.

From Edinburgh - Galashiels at 1900.

From Galashiels - Edinburgh at 0920, 1020, 1220, 1420, 1620.

From Hawick (Buccleuch Street) - Edinburgh at 0930, 1130, 1330, 1530.

From Hawick (Buccleuch Street) - Galashiels at 1730, 1915.

EXTENDED OPENING TIMES

The interchange will close at midnight Monday to Saturday between 09 and 21 December.

Services operating between midnight and 0545 daily will arrive and depart from Stance 8 on Stirling Street.

For further details, visit the Borders Buses website