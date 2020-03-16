Borders Buses joins forces with Scottish Borders Council to strengthen bus network

Borders Buses has signed a five-year partnership deal with Scottish Borders Council securing a number of key bus routes across the Borders.

The new partnership will focus on encouraging increased bus usage by improving bus services and upgrading and maintaining local infrastructure.

As part of the deal Borders Buses will assume the commercial responsibility of Scottish Borders Council’s core bus network. This includes service 51/52 (Jedburgh to Edinburgh, via St Boswells, Earlston and Lauder), service 60 (Galashiels to Berwick-Upon-Tweed via Duns), service 67 (Galashiels to Berwick-Upon-Tweed via Kelso), service 68 (Galashiels to Jedburgh) and service E13 (Galashiels to Earlston).

The bus company will also work in partnership with the council to improve local infrastructure including bus stops, real time information and bus priority measures.

Currently Scottish Borders Council (SBC) manage and control the scheduling of bus routes, timetables and the setting of fares, with Borders Buses operating those services on the Council’s behalf. The new agreement will see Borders Buses working in close partnership with SBC when setting times, frequencies and ticketing to maximise opportunities to innovate, strengthen and grow the bus network.

Since arriving in 2017, Borders Buses has invested over £10 million in new buses, ticketing systems and improved technology, including Scotland’s first bike friendly bus routes equipped with infotainment seat backs, tables, free WiFi and wireless charging, mobile and web apps with live bus tracking and discounted tickets.

Colin Craig, Managing Director at West Coast Motors, owners of Borders Buses, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Scottish Borders Council to determine the many ways we can encourage more people onto bus.

“Our customers are at the heart of all our key decisions and this partnership agreement not only reaffirms our on-going investment and commitment to the communities we serve, it also provides a fantastic platform to work closely with Scottish Borders Council to improve bus services and play an important role in improving and upgrading the local bus infrastructure to encourage modal shift.”

Councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Roads and Infrastructure, said: “Since their arrival in 2017, Borders Buses have been an excellent addition to the public transport network in our area.

“I am delighted we have now agreed this partnership which will secure a number of core services for local commuters and visitors. It also means Borders Buses can continue to improve their services across the Borders to meet passenger demand through the use of technology and modern vehicles.

“As part of our bus review, the Council will continue to work with communities and operators to ensure services are sustainable and customer focused, while exploring alternative transport solutions which meet the needs of communities.”

Councillor Shona Haslam, SBC’s Leader, added: “Despite only being in existence for three years, Borders Buses have so far invested over £10 million in new vehicles, introduced Scotland’s first bike friendly bus route, provided contactless on-board payment and a new app and website which provides real-time bus tracking and ticketing options.

“There will be further announcements in the coming weeks and months which will highlight why we see this partnership as hugely positive news for the Borders.”

The agreement comes at a time when councils across the country are reporting up to 20% increases on local bus tender costs, the move to a partnership is designed to ensure the core network is not impacted by potential future tender costs or possible budgetary cuts.