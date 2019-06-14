Borders bus travel made easy

Borders Buses has launched a new web site which offers customers live bus tracking, real time updates and directions to bus stops.

The new website, a desktop version of the bus company’s mobile app, has been supported by Scottish Borders Council and part funded by Paths for All (£25,000), a Scottish charity whose programme Smarter Choice, Smarter Places promotes smarter ways to travel.

To encourage people to be more active in their travel choices, the bus company customised its web site to offer the same functionality as its Borders Buses mobile app. The web site also includes a ‘Things to do’ section which provides details of the quickest and easiest ways to travel by bus to local events, attractions and walking routes.

Sharon Morrison, commercial manager at Borders Buses, said: “There are many people out there who want to use the bus, but don’t know how, when and where to find or use it. Our web site (and app) offers a simple guide to bus travel. It takes you through each step of the process; from planning your trip, buying your ticket, getting you to the bus stop, to tracking the bus.

“The information available on the web site couldn’t be any easier and the tracking of the bus, we feel, reinforces customer confidence in service reliability. We strongly hope it can play a part in getting more people active, out of cars and on to buses.”

Councillor Shona Haslam, leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “It is now easier than ever for Borderers and visitors to travel and discover our stunning area.”