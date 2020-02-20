24-hour road closure in Eyemouth set to last a week

A 24 hour closure and restriction of High Street and Market Place, Eyemouth will come into effect from Monday, February 24.

The closure, to allow Scottish Power works to be carried out, is expected to remain in place until March 1.

When the Order comes into effect, in Eyemouth town centre, no person shall:

∙ Walk or cycle along the footway on the south side of High Street.

The alternative pedestrian route is via the footway on the north side of High Street, crossing at the existing crossing points; and

∙ Permit any vehicle to wait or to be parked on:

High Street from number 2 to number 6;

Market Place outside number 26.