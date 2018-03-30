Tourism expert joins Mellerstain team

Tourism and events expert Stephen McLean has been appointed new operations manager at Mellerstain House and gardens.

Stephen’s background includes four and a half years at VisitScotland, as events programme manager for Homecoming Scotland 2014 and events industry development manager. More recently Stephen was marketing and communications manager at Live Borders and a freelancer working with clients including the Melrose 7s and Borders Book Festival.

Mellerstain enjoyed a record year in 2017; the new partnership with local restaurant the Hoebridge who now operate the café, and the Steve Messam open air sculpture exhibition, attracting new visitors from across the world.

Stephen McLean said: “The opportunity to work at such a fascinating and stunning stately home is very exciting.

“Our team is working incredibly hard to ensure the house and gardens look beautiful for the forthcoming season. There’s so much for visitors to come and see and I’m looking forward to welcoming them when we open, firstly for Easter and then from the beginning of May.”

www.mellerstain.com