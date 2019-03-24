Tourism event

Over 100 tourism businesses from the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway attended a VisitScotland parliamentary event to find out more about the #SeeSouthScotland campaign.

Guests heard from Joan McAlpine MSP (South of Scotland), Rachael Hamilton (MSP Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire), VisitScotland regional leadership director Paula Ward and Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop.

The See South Scotland campaign was launched by VisitScotland in October 2018 to promote the south of Scotland as a tourism destination focusing on the region’s coastal and forest activity, dark skies, walking and cycling.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP, Rachael Hamilton said: “Attracting more tourists to the Borders is vital to ensure we see sustained economic growth.

“This campaign is fantastic and really showcases the best of the Borders and the south of Scotland.

“Recently, the Borderlands Growth Deal funding commitments from the UK and Scottish Governments will act as an enabler to help bring about tourism growth through better connectivity and cross border collaboration.

“The Borders has so much to offer, and I hope we see a positive upward growth in the numbers of tourists over the next few years.”