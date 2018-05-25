Torness celebrates 30 years

On May 25, Torness power station, on the North Sea coast just south of Dunbar, will have been generating power for 30 years.

To mark the milestone an exhibition of Torness over the past 30 years is running at the visitor centre from Friday, May 25 to Friday, June 15.

Torness nuclear power station was the last of the second generation nuclear power plants to be commissioned, taking eight years to build, during which time it faced opposition from a number of campaign groups.

Forty years ago 4000 people marched from Dunbar to occupy the Torness site - their aim being to prevent the construction of the nuclear power station at Torness.

When it first came online in 1988, Torness had the most sophisticated and complex computerised control system for a nuclear power station worldwide.

It was due to be decommissioned in 2023, after an operating life of 35 years but two years ago that was extended to at least 2030.

At the time Torness plant manager Robert Gunn described the extension as good news for the Scottish economy and the Torness workforce, adding that extending the life of the power station beyond its original 30 year limit would not compromise safety.

The station is operated by EDF Group who recently bought Neart na Gaoithe North Sea wind farm project - energy produced from the wind farm expected to come ashore just south of Torness.