Torness a 5 star attraction

The Torness Visitor Centre guides celebrating their five star achievement
Torness Visitor Centre is celebrating maintaining its five star VisitScotland rating for the fifth year in a row.

The centre was visited by a VisitScotland mystery shopped who dropped in for a tour of the EDF energy station.

Station director Robert Gunn said: “Gaining and retaining a five star rating from Visit Scotland for five years in a row is a really impressive achievement. I’m delighted that our team is doing such a great job of showcasing the amazing facility we have here in East Lothian.”

Visitor Centre co-ordinator, Faith Scott, said: “Our guides work hard to make sure that our visitors have a five star experience when they visit so having confirmation of that from VisitScotland is a great boost. Over the past six years we have had more than 23,000 people through our doors and I hope that every one of them has left feeling well informed about the power station and how it works.”