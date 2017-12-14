Top marks for Longridge

Longridge Towers has been listed among the top 10 independent schools in the North East for the first time.

The Sunday Times Good Schools Guide calculated performance based on the percentage of exam entries at A-Level and at GCSE achieving A* to B grades.

A delighted headmaster, Jonathan Lee, said: “Everything we do at Longridge is centred on creating the very best environment for pupils to enjoy their learning. “We celebrate every pupil’s progress and are delighted that recent school-wide initiatives – where pupils have been encouraged to develop academic rigour alongside problem-solving, leadership and communication skills – have been so successful and recognised in this way.”

Mr Lee said that examination results reflect the strength of a broad and varied education for all pupils at Longridge. He paid tribute to an experienced staff team that have worked tirelessly to complement GCSE and A-Level studies with a diverse programme of languages, arts, drama, music and enrichment opportunities alongside support for pupils in their endeavours outside school.

“It is important that we equip pupils with the skills and confidence to thrive whether they take up further education or work after school,” he added.

He also felt recognition as a school that focuses on broader skills, strong pastoral care, and a strong set of individual results is something to celebrate.

An Independent Schools Inspectorate earlier this year reported the quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements as good and the quality of pupils’ personal development as excellent.

Top north east independent schools: 1. Royal Grammar School, Newcastle 2. Yarm School 3. Dame Allan’s Girls’ School, Newcastle 4. Dame Allan’s Boys’ School, Newcastle 5. Durham High School for Girls 6. Newcastle High School for Girls GDST 7. Durham School 8. Teesside High School, Eaglescliffe 9. Longridge Towers School, Berwick 10. Barnard Castle School.