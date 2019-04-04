Tomahawk throwing, tree climbing, archery and air rifles - let the kids runs wild

The Earl of Haddington is ‘throwing’ a new event at Mellerstain House, Gordon.

The Earl, who has previously competed in axe throwing competitions and regularly practices with his own set of tomahawks, is inviting families to come to a new series of Wild Weekend events at Mellerstain this spring and summer.

The Wild Weekends, run by the Wild Outdoors Company, take place on Monday, May 6; Sunday, June 9 and Friday, July 26.

Packed with fun for all the family, the weekends will feature tomahawk throwing, tree climbing, archery and air rifles in the grounds of one of Britain’s best stately homes.

Activities are available for all ages and abilities.

Booking details and further information are available at www.thewildoutdoors.org/book.