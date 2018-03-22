Thousands flock to Borders Art Fair

Over 5,000 visitors flocked to the Borders Art Fair at Springwood Park, Kelso at the weekend spending over £100,000 and giving the local economy a major boost.

The work of more than 70 artists and galleries from across the Scottish Borders and surrounding areas was on display in an event that aimed to put the region firmly on the country’s creative map and to demonstrate that art is accessible for all.

Artists were on hand to explain their work to interested visitors.

Leading names and emerging talent lined-up to create an event that featured a mix of ceramics, sculpture, oil painting and watercolours, glass, fashion illustration, pastels and print making as well as talks, artist-led workshops and demonstrations. The artists were able to sell to visitors, providing them with an important avenue to make a living from their work.

Frances Fergusson, Borders Art Fair director, said; “We were delighted with the response to this year’s Borders Art Fair.

“We wanted to create an event that would inspire and delight visitors and help the region’s artists raise their profile and sell their work.

“We believe we have done just that and would like to thank everyone who has helped make this year such a success, from our funding partners and sponsors to our artists and, of course our visitors, who we hope to see again at next year’s Borders Art Fair.”

There was a wide range of art work and scupltures showing the depth of talent in the region.