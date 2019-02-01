Thieves target Coldingham

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of two vehicles and break-ins at beach huts at Coldingham Bay.

At around 6.50am on Wednesday, January 30, police received a report of a John Deere tractor submerged in the sea at Coldingham Bay. Officers attended and found that four beach huts had been broken into, however nothing was stolen, and a stolen Ford Transit van was parked on the road by the beach.

The tractor had been taken overnight on Tuesday, January 29, from a farm close by and the Ford Transit van was also stolen during this time from the Priors Walk area.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, and anyone who can help with ongoing inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0415 of 30 January, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Inspector Jim Morrison said: “We believe that those involved in this incident have used the stolen vehicles in an attempt to recover a third vehicle that became stuck on the beach.

“Driving vehicles on a beach or near the sea is extremely dangerous and it is fortunate no one was harmed. We believe a number of individuals were involved. The van and tractor had to be driven from where they were stolen towards the beach and I would ask anyone who may have seen them to get in touch.”