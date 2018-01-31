The Tartan Giraffe Ball raises £250,000

A charity dinner and online auction organised by three Borderers in aid of rugby star Doddie Weir’s Motor Neurone Disease charity has raised over £250,000.

In just five months, David Baird, Stewart Bennet and Douglas Stephen, friends of Doddie’s from school, rugby, pony club and farming circles, organised a glittering Tartan Giraffe Ball fundraiser at The Border Union Agricultural Society’s Springwood Park in Kelso on Friday night, attended by 600 people.

The ex-second row forward revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and has since embarked on a major fundraising drive to encourage research into the incurable condition and provide support for those living with it.

Doddie Weir said: “There was a truly humbling level of support for me and my family after my MND diagnosis last year, but we have now shifted the focus from me to the campaign to fund research that actually does something about MND, and hopefully will one day find a cure.”

All funds raised at the ball will go to the My Name‘5 Doddie Foundation. https://www.myname5doddie.co.uk