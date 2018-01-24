There will be 175 lots going under hammer at the Tartan Giraffe Ball this Friday to raise money for Doddie Weir’s two charities - Doddie Weir’5 Trust and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

More than 160 of the lots are being sold via an online auction, enabling those unable to secure a ticket for the event to join in its fundraising efforts.

Since its launch last week, it has attracted bids in excess of £69,000, and offers will be taken online up until 11pm on Friday. For details, go to www.tartangiraffeball.co.uk

A spokesman for the event’s organisers said: “Everyone in the farming and sporting communities was shocked when they heard of Doddie’s diagnosis last year, but we have watched in admiration as he continues to demonstrate his determination to tackle this disease head-on.

“We all want to play our part to help.”