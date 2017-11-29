A landmark three part documentary series on the history of the Scottish police that started on BBC 1 this week, will focus next week on landmark cases such as serial killer Robert Black who kidnapped and murdered Susan Maxwell at Coldstream in 1981.

The Detectives examines the evolution of police detective work, from its early beginnings in the 19th century to the landmark cases of the 21st century. Officers recount their often moving memories of infamous, harrowing cases including the 1977 ‘World’s End Murders’ of two teenage girls and the kidnap and murder of four little girls by serial killer Robert Black, and discuss the impact of technological advances, particularly in forensic science and DNA.

The Force: The Story of Scotland’s Police airs on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, December 4. Next week’s episode is on law and order and policing through times of social change.