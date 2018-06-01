The Rust2Rome challenge is on

And they’re off. Two teams from Berwickshire are driving from Edinburgh to Rome in £500 cars for the annual ‘Rust2Rome’ challenge.

Morrison supermarket employees Aaron Wilson from Coldingham and Aaron Burgon from Berwick set off at the weekend heading for Rome in their £500 vehicle they hope to drive back to Berwick as well. Alan Fairbairn from Duns and Joel Prentice from Swinton also leave this weekend in their Jooglin Jag.

The teams will drive down the UK, then go through France and Switzerland before arriving in Italy, aiming to cross the finish line in Rome ten days after setting off from Edinburgh.

The two Aarons are raising money for the MS Society and set themselves a target of £1000, which they achieved before they left, and Alan and Joel are fundraising for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust on the 4500 mile drive.

You can follow their progress on Facebook by searching for Rust 2 Rome Team Prancin’ Moose and The Budget Bond’s long way to Rome.

Donations for Aaron and Aaron’s MS Society fundraising can may be made via JustGiving www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rust2rometeamprancinmoose or at the Barista Bar in Wm Morrisons, Berwick.

Donations for Cure Parkinson’s Trust: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=TheBudgetBonds&isTeam=true.

Both teams are grateful for the help they have had in preparing for their big adventure.