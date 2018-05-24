The Prince of Denmark comes to Duns Castle

The Three Inch Fools, acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to Shakespeare, will perform at Duns Castle on July 12.

Five actors, with all manner of musical instruments and plenty of character-swapping, will present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet as part of their national summer tour.

Shakespeare’s iconic masterpiece is a story of loss and the supernatural, of poetry and revenge. Hamlet, the young prince of Denmark, is left reeling after his father, the King, suddenly dies and his uncle Claudius assumes the throne.

Visited by his father’s ghost, Hamlet is urged to avenge his cruel murder. But how will the tormented young prince be able to deliver justice to his uncle, when he himself is racked by an unsettled conscience?

The five-strong company of Fools bring Shakespeare’s most iconic and beautiful play vividly to life in this new production, in their traditional fast-paced style, with a vibrant and inventive depiction of Hamlet’s world set against a bubbling soundscape of Scandinavian folk and musical drama.

“We want to show Shakespeare off to everyone,” says co-founder and director James Hyde, “and excite a whole new generation of Shakespeare lovers to get to know his plays in all their vibrancy. Through our own high-paced performance style and musical talents we would say we have found our own unique take on Shakespeare.”

The Three Inch Fools specialise in bringing Shakespeare to life in innovative and unexpected ways, through bold choreography and innovative sound-worlds, in a way that is certain to delight and surprise those already familiar with the play, and to call out to those who have yet to discover it.

Thanks to the work of award-winning composer Stephen Hyde, original music plays a central role in this production, cleverly helping to elevate Shakespeare’s text from the page, and to recreate the same dynamic atmosphere that Elizabethan audiences would have experienced.

Over the years, The Three Inch Fools have performed in venues ranging from castles and cathedrals to bookshops and seaside piers – all the world’s a stage! They are particularly excited to be performing at Duns Castle for the first time, and to be bringing one of Shakespeare’s most iconic plays to such a spectacular location.

Audience members are invited to arrive early (from 5.30pm), as there will be cash bar on site as well as a Giacopazzi’s ice cream stall and possibly a hog roast.

Picnics are welcome although spectators are kindly requested not to bring alcohol to the venue. The cash bar will be serving prosecco, draught beer, wines and gin and tonic as well as soft drinks.

After the performance, spectators will have the opportunity to meet and mix with the actors.

Hamlet runs at Duns Castle on Thursday, July 12 at 6.30pm. A limited number of early bird tickets are available at £12.50 adult, £10 children and £40 family (2 adults, 2 children) and must be purchased online via www.dunscastle.co.uk/news, thereafter standard ticket prices will apply (£15 adult, £12.50 children, £50 family). Ticket agent charges apply. Under 5s go free. Last minute tickets (£17.50 adult, £15 children and £60 family) may be purchased at the entrance subject to availability. Access from 5.30pm to 9.30pm for ticket holders only.

Please note: this is an outdoor performance, so please bring something to sit on and remember to wrap up warm!