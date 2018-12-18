The Plough Inn is a real ale winner

The real ale served at the Plough Inn, Leitholm is CAMRA’s (The Campaign for Real Ale) top choice in the Edinburgh and south east Scotland region.

This year’s Real Ale Quality award winners included: Cask & Barrel (Southside) Edinburgh city; Ducks Inn, Aberlady, East Lothian and the Plough Inn, Leitholm. The Plough took the accolade of being this year’s branch winner and a presentation will be made to them early in the new year.

The Craw Inn at Auchencrow was one of three runners-up - the other two being the Roseburn Bar in Edinburgh city and the Volunteer Arms (Staggs), Musselburgh.

At the November branch meeting, of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland Region CAMRA branch, the beer scores received from members since February 2018 were used to select the winners of this year’s Real Ale Quality award.

The Plough Inn, opened in 2015 by David and Sarah McLean, came runner-up in the Borders for the branch real ale quality award last year and the year before.

Sarah said on their Facebook page: “We are so very proud to have been selected, not only as Borders winner in the Edinburgh & SE Scotland CAMRA Real Ale Quality Award 2018, but also as overall CAMRA Edinburgh & SE Scotland Branch winner.

“This award is based entirely on real ale quality scores submitted by CAMRA members who have sampled our ales since February 2018. A fantastic achievement for The Plough, but especially for David.

“A massive thank you to everyone who voted for us. Thank you too to our suppliers for producing top-class ales, especially the superb local breweries.

Last year’s Borders and overall winner was Burt’s Hotel at Melrose, and the 2016 Borders winner was the Exchange Bar in Hawick.