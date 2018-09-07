The number of dog control notices issued by SBC rises

Scottish Borders Council has increased the number of dog control orders it has handed out, following a damning report which showed the council had only handed out five control orders over a 12 month period.

Figures revealed via a freedom of information request showed that in 2017 the local authority received 100 complaints about out of control dogs, but gave just six advisory notices and five dog control orders to dog owners.

The council has recently revealed it has handed out 15 dog control notices over the last 12 months, with two still pending. These orders impose conditions on dog owners: for example a dog which frequently runs away may be required to be kept on a lead at all times; or an aggressive dog may have to be muzzled when in public spaces.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “The council is currently reviewing its responsible dog ownership strategy, which will aim to remind owners of their social and legal responsibilities.

“In order to assist us in investigating each complaint fully, we ideally require the dog owner’s details. Members of the public can contact 0300 100 1800 or visit www.scotborders.gov.uk if they have a concern about a dog’s behaviour.”