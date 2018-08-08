The main event of the week remembers the 1513 Battle of Flodden

On a sunny Sunday afternoon 41 ex-Coldstreamers, a contingent of Coldstream Guards and Coldstream residents gathered in Coldstream’s Henderson Park for the start of the town’s civic week celebrations.

Man of the hour was Stefan Home, the 2018 Coldstreamer, who was sashed by silver jubilee Coldstreamer Kevan Younger at the opening ceremony.

2018 Coldstreamer Stefan Home with Silver Jubilee Coldstreamer Kevan Younger and Golden Jubilee Coldstreamer Barry Gold

Chairman of the Presenting Coldstream committee, Stuart Galbraith, told the large crowd gathered in Henderson Park that they had lost 12 Coldstreamers and over the past year five long-standing volunteers and a minute’s silence was held for them.

“I was very proud to represent our town and still feel very lucky that I was given this once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Kevan Younger told this year’s Coldstreamer Stefan as he sashed him and handed him the burgh standard.

“My advice is make the most of everything you attend, take your time and savour every moment but most of all enjoy yourself. You will gain many happy memories, ones that will last you a lifetime.

“Stefan it’s my pleasure to sash you as Coldstreamer.”

“What a summer it has been up to now,” said Stefan, who has been attending common ridings across the Borders since first attending the Berwick Riding of the Bounds at the beginning of May.

Thursday is traditionally Flodden Day, which starts with the Earl of Home bussing the burgh standard with the Home colours in a ceremony in the town’s Market Square at 10am, before the Coldstreamer and his right and left hand men Jono Wallis and Andrew Guthrie lead hundreds of horses and riders along the High Street, over Coldstream bridge and on to Flodden.

Former MSP for Tweeddale, Ettrick and Lauderdale (2003 to 2011), Jeremy Purvis, now Lord Purvis of Tweed, will give this year’s Flodden oration at 1.15pm, after the traditional cavalcade charge up Branxton Hill.

A bonus for this year’s civic week celebrations is a march by 50 Coldstream Guards on Friday, stepping out at 12 noon from the Market Square and march along the High Street to mark the 50th anniversary of the regiment receiving the freedom of the burgh.