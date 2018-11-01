The future of farming up for discussion

NFU Scotland is taking to the road seeking the views of its members on what a new agricultural policy for Scotland should include.

The roadshow arrives in the Borders next Thursday, November 8, at The Lodge, Carfraemill, Lauder, 7.30pm.

The 13-date ‘Future Agricultural Policy for Scotland’ roadshow is focusing on engaging with members as the union builds on its Steps to Change – A New Agricultural Policy for Scotland document launched in late March. There will be a member of the policy team, regional team and presidential team at the meeting.

Andrew McCornick, president of NFU Scotland commented: “Scotland’s agriculture policy landscape is shifting, and major influences such as the UK Government’s Agriculture Bill and the Scottish Government’s Stability and Simplicity proposals could have significant implications for every farm and croft in Scotland.

“Determined to get the best possible outcome for all of Scottish agriculture, NFUS has seized the initiative and has developed proposals for future support that would fit with Scotland’s agricultural profile and would recognise activity and reward the decision and risk taker.

“The union’s principles and priorities for financial stability, productivity gains and environmental delivery must chime with needs of all of its members. So, it is vital that we share our thinking and receive feedback from those that matter most.

“Leaving the European Union means leaving the Common Agricultural Policy and Brexit is the catalyst for a new agricultural policy for Scotland.

“NFU Scotland is determined to ensure Scotland’s future agricultural policy delivers a profitable and sustainable future for agricultural businesses. To do that, input from members is needed.”