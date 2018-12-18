The festive drink/drive tally starts

Two people have been arrested as part of the ongoing ‘Don’t Risk It, Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign in the Scottish Borders.

At around 3.10pm on Tuesday, November 11, a Ford Transit van was stopped in Volunteer Park, Hawick. The 30-year-old male driver was subsequently charged with drink driving and other offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Officers in Eyemouth then arrested a 32-year-old man in a Peugeot 308 at around 7.30pm the same day, near to the Ayton Castle estate.

Both men will appear in court on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Inspector Tony Hodges, deputy local area commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “Both of these arrests were made after vigilant members of the public reported their concerns and we are grateful for their support.

“However, it is both frustrating and disappointing that people continue to put themselves and others at risk by getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“We have an increased presence on our roads during the festive period and the chances of being caught drink driving have never been higher.

“You have so much to lose if we pull you over and find that you’re over the limit, so please don’t risk it.”