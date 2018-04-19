The Craw is named as the Borders’ best pub

The Craw Inn has been named the best pub in the Scottish Borders by the national Pub & Bar magazine.

The Auchencrow pub is one of 94 named as the best in their counties across the UK and it will go forward to the regional and UK championships next month.

Ben Chambers and Kanjana Srijang took over the Craw Inn in September last year.

After learning of their success in the National Pub and Bar awards Ben said: “We are very pleased that all our hard work over the past seven months has been recognised.

“We’ve strived to offer very good food from the day we took over The Craw, as well as offer a huge range of quality beers from all over the country.

“In seven months we haven’t repeated a real ale, with over 120 different cask ales on the bar. We only buy the best beers and the same goes with our food suppliers. The fact that this has been acknowledged will spur us on. We have lots of plans for The Craw over the next ten years.”

“Closures of pubs and bars are too often focused on but these awards tell people about the incredible businesses these county winners are running,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine.