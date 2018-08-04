The changing face of flower displays across the region

Over the last six months Scottish Borders Council has been meeting and discussing with local residents their plans to change the way floral displays are managed.

Having listened to concerns, the council has decided to defer plans to amend the current service until next year to allow time for further conversations.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, SBC’s executive member for neighbourhoods and locality services, said: “Many productive discussions have taken place with key local groups over several months regarding our plans to introduce permanent displays rather than seasonal planting and change or remove areas of bedding plants.

“What has become apparent is that both the council and communities need more time to discuss how we can, working together, deliver financially and environmentally sustainable displays. It is for that reason that we have agreed to defer any changes for 12 months.

“During that time we will continue to work closely with communities and ‘In Bloom’ groups to explore the support that they may require to play their part and undertake bedding plant maintenance and also look together at how some areas could be redesigned to meet all our objectives.”

The council says it remains committed to increasing wildflower areas in the Borders (there are currently 20 included in a wildflower pilot last year) and residents are being asked to suggest areas that could be turned into grassland or wildflower meadows.