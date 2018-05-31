The BVAC Classic - Revving up for the biggest and best yet

Organisers are gearing up for one of the biggest and best loved events in the Borders.

In fact, this year’s BVAC Classic at Thirlestane Castle promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With a record breaking 1400 classic and vintage vehicles on display, it is anticipated that last year’s record breaking crowds will also be overtaken on Sunday, June 3. Now in its 46th year, this Festival of Motoring has itself grown into an absolute classic, even pre-dating some of the vehicles on display!

This incredibly popular event, which attracts car enthusiasts and families alike, is second only to Melrose Sevens in terms of visitor numbers for a single day ticketed event in the region. The importance of the BVAC Classic has been wholeheartedly recognised by VisitScotland, who, as well as promoting the event at a national level, will also be in attendance on the day providing visitors with tourist information from one of their innovative new ‘Coo Vans’.

And for the first time, leading wealth managers Brewin Dolphin have confirmed their partnership of the event along with wine merchants Corney and Barrow and this support will undoubtedly help to take the event to a new level in 2018 and beyond.

Described as ‘The best classic car festival in Scotland’, more than 7,000 locals and visitors will enjoy a real festival of fun with unique anniversary year displays of Land Rover, 2CV and Lotus as well as superb attractions, entertainment, food village and live music.

Riddell Graham, VisitScotland Director of Industry and Destination Development said:

“The Borders Vintage Automobile Club Classic Event at Thirlestane Castle in June is now a firm fixture on the national and international festival calendar, shown last year with the record number of visitors. The picturesque grounds of Thirlestane Castle provide the perfect backdrop for a great family day out and a leisurely drive soaking up the amazing scenery on the region’s roads is a very special experience to rival the world-renowned North Coast 500.

Events like these are not only a great day out for locals, but they help attract visitors from further afield. They raise the area’s profile and support local communities, providing a major boost to the local economy.”

Open from 11am. Tickets £10. For more information visit www.bvac.org.uk.