A record number of pubs, clubs, restaurants and hotels from the Borders have picked up a Best Bar None Scotland award.

Oblo in Eyemouth was one of 23 local licensed premises presented with awards at a ceremony in the Buccleuch Arms Hotel in St Boswells last week, recognising their commitment to a safer and more secure environment for the public.

This year’s winners. Gold: Barony Castle Hotel (Eddleston), The Carters Rest (Jedburgh), The Cobbles (Kelso), The Cross Keys (Peebles), Union Club (Innerleithen), Liddesdale Hotel (Newcastleton), Macdonald Cardrona Hotel (Peebles), Melrose Rugby Club, The Plough Hotel (Yetholm), Queens Head Hotel (Kelso), Waggon Inn (Kelso), Warehouse (Galashiels).

Silver: The Bourtree (Hawick), The Bridge Inn (Peebles), Buccleuch Arms (St Boswells), Oblo (Eyemouth).

Bronze: Black Swan (Kelso), The Forresters Arms (Jedburgh), The Gordon Arms (Yarrow), Grapevine (Galashiels), Hunters Hall (Galashiels), Templehall (Morebattle), Trinity Bar (Hawick).

Best Bar None Awards are supported by the Scottish Government, Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Councillor Watson McAteer, chair of Police, Fire and Rescue and Safer Communities Board, said: “The continued success of the Best Bar None Awards is good news for our communities, particularly the number of new or returning premises in 2017 from across the Scottish Borders.

“These premises take customer care and safety seriously, which is important for the public to know so they can enjoy a safe night out.

“I congratulate all of our local winners and wish both the Queens Head and the Waggon the best of luck in the national finals later this month.”

PC Nick Walker from the Scottish Borders Safer Communities Team, and local Best Bar None lead, added: “It is great to see a record number of Best Bar None Award winners in the Scottish Borders, but we would like to see even more join up.

“The scheme provides a number of positives for participating premises and means the Borders can maintain safe and welcoming licensed venues. The process is very straightforward and Police Scotland and council licensing staff can assist participants at any stage.

“The 2018 scheme will launch in the coming weeks and I would encourage all licensed premises to take part.”