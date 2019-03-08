The benefits of a Modern Apprenticeship in the Borders

Modern Apprenticeship opportunities in the Borders are increasing thanks to organisations such as Berwickshire Housing Association.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2019 highlights the benefits of apprentices for youngsters like Charley Hall and Katie Young who are in the second year of their Modern Apprenticeships with Berwickshire Housing Association, gaining the knowledge, understanding and skills required to work in Scotland’s housing sector.

The BHA scheme is a two-year bespoke apprenticeship which is giving Charley and Katie an opportunity to complete a specialised Housing Modern Apprenticeship alongside a more generic Modern Apprenticeship in business administration. This combination of qualifications giving Charley and Katie a wider range of opportunities in the future.

In year one, Charley completed her Housing Modern Apprenticeship, while Katie successfully completed her Business Administration Modern Apprenticeship. Both successfully completed their CIH Level 2 Certificate in Housing Practice after attending training sessions in Glasgow last year.

They also attended an assertiveness course with 10 current and former apprentices from Berwickshire Housing Association, Eildon Housing, Waverley Housing and Scottish Borders Housing Association.

In year two of her apprenticeship Katie has spent a good deal of time working with development manager Colin Young and development officer Kim Aitchison which she found very interesting, particularly going out and about across the various sites.

Katie, who is now settling in to housing services and enjoying working in reception, said: “I enjoy the fact that every phone call brings something different and I’m being kept very busy helping our tenants.”

Charley added: “During the 18 months of my apprenticeship I have enjoyed the great variety of work and have been inspired, supported and encouraged all along the way by my managers and colleagues.”

BHA’s chief executive Helen Forsyth said: “We are delighted to have regular opportunities for Modern Apprenticeships at BHA.

“Over the years our apprentices have all gone on to permanent jobs.

“It is a fantastic way to allow young people to get to know the opportunities we and the other employers in the Borders offer. We are looking to the future and we want talented young people to come and work with us.”