Terrorism: Be alert and take action

Members of the public are being encouraged to report suspicious activity in a bid to prevent terrorism.

Police Scotland is backing the second phase of the Action Counters Terrorism initiative, a collaboration of UK police forces working alongside intelligence agencies.

Research carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing suggests that 75 per cent of people who live in Scotland are concerned about terrorism.

Sixty-six per cent of people in the UK say they have become more concerned over the past year.

But, while 82 per cent said they would report suspicious behaviours to police, many are unclear exactly what they should report.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “We work tirelessly with security partners to identify and thwart the terrorist threat.

“But the public can also play a crucial role in helping to keep communities safe and we would encourage anyone with suspicions to report their concerns.

That cooperation between police and the public is Scotland’s greatest defence against the terrorist threat.”

Examples of suspicious activity or behaviour could include: hiring large vehicles for no obvious reason; buying or storing a large amount of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders for no obvious reasons; taking notes or photos of security arrangements or inspecting CCTV cameras in an unusual way; looking at extremist material or sharing and creating content that promotes or glorifies terrorism; anyone who goes away travelling for long periods of time, but is vague about where; and someone carrying out suspicious or unusual bank transactions.

People wishing to report suspicious behaviour or activity are advised to call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency or online at gov.uk/ACT