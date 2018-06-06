Ten years of tenant volunteers celebrated

Berwickshire Housing Association’s tenant volunteers celebrated their 10th birthday last week and the celebrations will continue throughout the year.

In May 2008 a group of BHA tenants formed the Tenant Panel, giving their time voluntarily to promote the tenant’s voice and opinion to the housing association.

Over the years the panel has seen many changes but what remains is a core group of tenants working alongside BHA in key areas such as policies and procedures and supporting community events.

In 2014 the group took over the administration of the grant funding budget which supports local community charities and events and since then they have awarded £15,980 to various organisations and charities across Berwickshire.

BHA staff joined group members for a celebratory buffet lunch last Monday when there were some surprise presentations to the members and past chairs Bob Bolton and Nigel Seaward.

Current group chair George Pickering, who was also presented with a certificate, said: “I am proud to say that I have been chair of the tenant volunteers for the past five years, and honoured to be here in this their tenth anniversary year.

“We are a small but passionate group of volunteers who continue to work to express the views of BHA tenants and are always looking for interested tenants to come forward and be part of the group.”

Kimberley Hoddinott, tenant communication officer at BHA added: “I have worked alongside the volunteers since they first met and I am proud that they have achieved this milestone.

“Acting as critical friends of the association they have a great respect for BHA, its staff and the work they do and in return staff at BHA appreciate the commitment and time they give up freely to be a part of the tenant volunteers.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should call Kimberley Hoddinott on 01361 884000.

For further information or email contact@tenantvolunteers.org.uk