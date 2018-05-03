Ten stretches of Berwickshire roads are to be resurfaced

A total of 32 Borders roads will be improved as part of a £2.6 million resurfacing programme this year.

The programme is predominantly funded by an additional £1.8m investment announced as part of the council budget in February 2018 to target road repairs across the region in 2018/19. Following the extreme winter weather 700 repairs were identified on the 3000km of Borders roads.

The majority of the programme targets key routes in towns and villages which require improvements.

Councillor Shona Haslam, leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “The announcement of this resurfacing programme will be welcomed by Borderers, after our road network suffered significant damage following the ‘Beast from the East’.

“While we have announced this resurfacing programme, it is still important that residents help us identify issues to allow our officers to investigate.”

In Berwickshire resurfacing will take place at: A6105 Chirnside Bridge; D14/6 South Street, Gavinton; D25/6 Crofts Road, Cockburnspath; D26/6 Callander Place, Cockburnspath; A697 East High Street, Greenlaw; B6437 Main Street Allanton; B6438 West End, Reston; B6461 Main Street, Leitholm; B6355 Main Street, Ayton; DC2/5 Cheviot Terrace, Coldstream.

Councillor Jim Fullarton, Berwickshire Locality chair, said: “I welcome this investment, which will provide improvements right across the Berwickshire road network in nine communities.”