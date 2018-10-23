Ten 10k runs in memory of Bill

Duns runner Andrew Hay is about to run his tenth 10 kilometre run since April this year in memory of his father Bill.

The 54 year old health worker donned his running shoes to ‘channel his grief’ following the death of his father, Bill, and at the same time try and raise more than £1000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

The NHS child trauma therapist said: “My father was an intelligent, professional man who worked in local government as a director in the legal and admin department, so it was incredibly hard for me to watch him deteriorate after being diagnosed with dementia.

“He died in 2016, aged 85, and I felt I had to channel my grief into something positive, so that’s where the idea for the challenge came from.”

Andrew vowed to enter ten official 10K events between April and October, and having completed nine – with medals to prove it – he takes part in his final run on Sunday, October 28, at Jedburgh.

Previously, he has ticked off runs in Cragside, Sunderland, Glasgow, Rothbury, Gateshead, Kelso, Durham, Darlington and Musselburgh.

There are 850,000 people in the UK living with dementia which is now the UK’s biggest killer. Lucy King, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Andrew has shown incredible commitment to complete so many runs, and we love the concept he came up with. We can’t thank him enough for seeing it through and hope all goes well in Jedburgh.”

Andrew’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-hay8