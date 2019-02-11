Tarmac’s fleet safety recognised

Tarmac’s Dunbar cement fleet has received a 2018 Roadworthiness Award from the Freight Transport Association (FTA), reflecting the site’s first-class maintenance of its fleet of vehicles and trailers.

Visiting Dunbar to deliver the award, FTA’s senior contract manager Eric Higham said: “I’m delighted to present the Roadworthiness Award to Dunbar Cement and Lime Logistics Operation, in recognition of the excellence it has achieved in vehicle safety and its commitment to maintaining the best standards of compliance and vehicle condition. It reflects the very high benchmark set by Tarmac and I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making sure the fleet is safe, legal and efficient.”

Terry Scott, Tarmac’s logistics manager, added: “Safety and transport compliance is a key priority, and this award can be attributed to everyone at our Dunbar site. It recognises the exceptional contribution and hard work of the whole team to maintain our excellent safety record.”

Pictured: Tarmac’s George Gowans, Scott Lindsay and Kenny Smith receiving the FTA award from Eric Highman.