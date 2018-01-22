Swinton signs up to slow-go plea

Community councillors have erected ‘Please Slow Down’ signs at the east and west ends of Swinton Main Street.

‘Slow Down For Pedestrians’ notices have also gone up at the east and west ends of the village green.

SWI

Guest at the latest meeting was Graham Ambrose who gave a demonstration of wood turning, using a variety of tools and a machine lathe. He spoke about how different chisels were used to create various shapes on the wood as it turned. The items Graham made were donated to the Snowball, which was won by Mrs Light, Mrs Barber, Mrs Turner and Mrs Luby. Competition – a wooden ornament – 1 Mrs Barber; 2 Mrs Ferguson; 3 Mrs Stewart. The guest was thanked for his demonstration and so was the hostess for the evening, Mrs Luby. The next meeting is Bags and Brooches on Tuesday, February 13.

AYTON

SWI

Members are looking forward to an evening with Euan Gibson, who will be giving a talk about the Lifeboat Appeal on Wednesday, January 24, at 7.15pm in the community hall. The (totally optional) competitions are to make a home-made Tunnocks teacake and to bring something nautical. Visitors and new members always welcome (£4 for non-members).

Flix in the Stix

The film in the community hall tomorrow (Friday) ​at 7.30pm ​is set in India in​ ​1947. The final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence, but meets with conflicts as different sides clash in the face of monumental change. Starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson as Lord and Lady Mountbatten, and set against an exotic Indian backdrop at the time of the Raj, the film tells the incredible true story of the final months of British rule in India and of the resilience of the human spirit (PG12). Viewers are welcome to bring a drink along to enjoy while watching the film.

Drop-ins

The Wednesday morning drop-ins in the community hall continue to be very popular in the village. Anyone can just drop in for a coffee or tea, home-made scone, blether and laugh between 9.30 and 11am.

W​alk It​ walks​

The village Walk It group meets on Thursday mornings. Walkers should meet at the community hall entrance at 10am. After the walk, which usually lasts an hour or so, tea, coffee and biscuits are served in the hall.​ ​ The Walk It walks are for everyone, but especially those who don’t get out too much and would enjoy a gentle walk in pleasant company. Why not give it a try? There’s no need to book – just turn up at the hall with suitable clothing.

Keep fit

Keep-fit sessions are held in the community hall on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 5.45​-6.45​​pm.

C​ommunity council​

The next meeting of Ayton Community Council will be on Tuesday, February 6. Community council meetings are always open to the general public.

bonkyl

Kirk

There will be a service at 9.45am on Sunday, January 21.

chirnside

Coffee morning

Chirnside Common Good Association is holding a coffee morning at 10am on Saturday, January 20, in the community centre – in aid of general funds.

Lighting

Volunteers are wanted to help with putting up the Christmas lights next December. Training will be provided by experienced volunteers. Anyone interested should contact Chirnside Common Good Association secretary Linda Gray. The association is grateful to the Chirnside Tartan Army for putting up the Christmas tree and lights, and having everything ready for the switch-on in respect of last month’s festivities.

Jim Clark Exhibition

Plans for the Jim Clark Exhibition to commemorate and celebrate the life of the F1 world champion racing driver are progressing. This event will be held over the weekend of April 6, 7 and 8 in the community centre. For more information, go to jimclarkthechirnside champion.org.uk.

SWI

Members, at their festive meeting, had a demonstration of Christmas floral decorations from Janet Donaldson, from the flower shop in Duns, who had agreed to replace the original speaker at the last minute. Janet donated her arrangements for the raffle. Competition – a favourite Christmas tree decoration – 1 Jan Robson; 2 Penny Wright; 3 Alison Paterson. A total of £50 was raised to send to the Sandpiper Trust from members’ yoghurt pot savings. The next meeting – tonight (Thursday) – is the Burns supper in the Red Lion lounge at 6pm.

cockburnspath

Coffee morning

The parish of Dunglass (Cockburnspath, Oldhamstocks & Innerwick) is holding a coffee morning on Saturday, January 20, in the church hall at 10am. There will be the usual cake and candy, tombola and raffle. This event is in aid of church funds.

coldstream

Coffee morning

Honour Our Troops is holding a coffee morning on Saturday, January 27, at 10.30am in the British Legion main hall – 50p entry with raffle and the usual stalls, for which donations would be gratefully received – they can be brought on the day or delivered to 16 Priory Bank, Coldstream.

Parish church

Morning service on Sunday, January 21, begins at 11.15am.

Literary society

The next gathering of the social and literary society is on Monday, January 22, in the church hall at 7pm when the speaker will be Janet O’Kane. Her topic is “Research for Crime Writing”. New members and visitors are always welcome.

Guild

The next meeting of the guild will take the form of a Burns lunch in the Newcastle Arms Hotel on Wednesday, January 24, at 12.30pm. Would members who have not already indicated that they are going please contact either Margaret Dixon or Helen Park by Sunday, January 21, at the latest to add their name to the list. There will not be an evening guild meeting on January 24.

Over-60s club

The next meeting is today (Thursday) in the bowling club at 2pm when there will be a speaker from UFO. New members are always welcome.

CRANSHAWS

Kirk

There will be a service at 11:30am on Sunday, January 21.

duns

Guild

Last Wednesday, Duns and District Parishes assistant minister, the Reverend Tom Telfer, led members in Bible study. His lesson concentrated on Matthew Chapter 5, verses 43 - 48, and gave members much to reflect upon, around this year’s Guild theme, ‘Go in Love’. There will be a soup and pudding lunch held from 11.30am on Saturday, January 20, in Duns Parish Church Hall – the cost is £5. Proceeds will go towards Church of Scotland guild projects. The next regular meeting is at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 24, in Duns Parish Church Hall. This will be a Burns Night celebration, with traditional fare and entertainment from local people.

Services

Duns and district parishes

Church of Scotland services on Sunday, January 21, will be held at – 9.30am (the early service) then 11am in Duns Parish Church; 9.45am, Bonkyl Kirk; 11:30am, Cranshaws Kirk.

Coffee morning

The 1st Duns Brownies are grateful to all those who helped with, donated to and supported their coffee morning last Saturday. The fund-raising event realised the sum of £410.

fogo

Parish church

The kirk session of Fogo Parish Church met last week and, in response to increased numbers of people attending, decided that from now on there would be a service of worship each Sunday at 10.30am. It was also agreed that the new prospective elders who have been taking part in an eight-week training course over recent weeks will be ordained and admitted at a special service on Sunday, February 4. The details of a Fogo Parish Church community trust to take local ownership of the Fogo Kirk building were also agreed. This will both secure the future of the building and enable the local community to ensure that this treasure of a building can be properly and appropriately maintained for future generations. The next service at Fogo Parish Church is at 10.30am this Sunday, January 21.

foulden

Films at Foulden

The next film showing in the village hall will be on Friday, January 19 – a recently-released Second World War movie starring Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy. The story tells of the dangerous and heroic escape across the channel by thousand of British and Allied troops during the early days of the war as the Battle of Britain ranged overhead. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is rated 12 and will be shown at 7.30pm (doors open at 7.15pm). Entry is by donation, suggested at £6 per adult.

Selection Box

Selection Box is an informal monthly gathering where favourite selections of music and literature are shared for an hour. The next meeting is on Thursday, January 25, at 3pm in the Lesser Village Hall when Marion Birch will be taking the audience down her memory lane. Everyone welcome and tea/coffee is served at the end. More details from 01289 386615.

gavinton

Langton SWI

The first meeting of 2018 was held in Gavinton Village Hall where Sally Fleming spoke to members about the work of a small, dedicated group who are based at the Hirsel Estate at Coldstream. They work out of a classroom and use the adjacent grounds. Schoolchildren from the Borders, Lothians and Northumberland come to learn aspects of “farm to table”. It covers all seasons – the preparation and eating of foods from the Borders. Secondary third-year pupils are exposed to the various jobs available, including animal, arable and forestry husbandry, with a view to employment choices in the future. The quiz which was run at the end of 2017 was won by Rosemary Scott, with Liz Robertson coming second. Some of the monies raised went to the SWI’s Sandpiper Trust Project which involves the purchasing of medical kits for use in rural areas.

greenlaw

Guild

The first meeting of Greenlaw Church guild for 2018 was held in the Fairbairn Hall last Thursday. After a short act of worship, the convener welcomed the local minister to talk on the guild theme: “Be Bold, Be Strong! – Go in Love”. This was a multi-media presentation, including two quizzes, a powerpoint presentation and a little bit of karaoke. The meeting ended with thanks to the speaker. The next meeting will be on Thursday, February 1, at 2pm in the Fairbairn Hall when the special guest is Isabel Gordon, presenting “Dying for a Cuppa” (a history of tea).

leitholm

SWI

The first meeting of 2018 featured a talk by member Lynne Bilton entitled “Moors, Mills, Lambs and Babies, Life as a Yorkshire Dales Midwife”. Lynne’s account of entering nursing at the age of 38, then being a midwife and eventually choosing to become a community midwife, retiring after 22 years’ service, was fascinating and informative. Covering Bradford and the surrounding dales with mothers from all walks of life, her accounts of some of the births she attended, often in the middle of the night in extreme rural areas, were fascinating and interspersed with funny stories during deliveries. She witnessed changes over the years with mothers choosing method of delivery, as well as some unusual baby names. Lynne also transferred poorly babies to specialist hospitals using ambulances and even once in a helicopter, despite her fear of flying. She produced photographs of the various uniforms worn by nursing staff over the years to the present day. June Stewart gave the vote of thanks. Competitions – three rock buns – 1 Mary Whitehead; 2 Margaret Letham; 3 Bunty Redpath; hat and mitts for premature baby – 1 Bunty Redpath; 2 Mary Whitehead. The usual raffle prizes were drawn. Hostesses for the evening were Pat Bracken and Jean Ross. The next meeting will take place on February 14.

Plough Inn

The Plough Inn has finished runner-up in the Borders CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) branch’s 2017 Real Ale Quality Awards.

Evergreen club

The chairman welcomed members to the first meeting of the new session. A game of dominoes was enjoyed by all. The overall winner was Betty McLeish.

The chairman thanked Lia Espinosa and Betty Cockburn, the tea hostesses for the afternoon. The usual raffle was drawn and the meeting closed.