Swinton farm leads the way in innovation

A successful Berwickshire based business features in the 2017-18 edition of the Parliamentary Review, a UK wide platform for innovative and progressive companies.

Avocet Infinite, which produces sustainable and environmentally friendly food and fuel, was founded in December 2014, by Martin Frost and Bob Jennings, ex-ICI scientists. It gathers energy derived from the sun to power a climate-controlled hydroponics unit producing food for animals and, ultimately, humans, and the waste materials from the animals is used to produce a clean road fuel.

The company has a head office in Berwick, three farms located across the Borders (the main farm is Harcarse Hill near Swinton), and over 30 employees.

The Review article outlines the company’s inspiration and explains how their technology generates a clean fuel that is greener than electric vehicles and cheaper than fossil fuels.

Speaking about their inclusion as ‘Best Practice Representative 2018’ in the Parliamentary Review, Martin Frost, Avocet Infinite principal director, said: “We are delighted to be included in this year’s publication. Avocet is using unique and innovative systems to produce environmentally friendly food and fuel and we are using disruptive technology to change the face of modern farming.

“This is about investment, employment and skilful innovation and it’s all happening here in the Scottish Borders.”

After visiting Harcarse Hill farm, Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business & economic development said: “The model is fascinating, I hope it will bring significant investment and employment to the Borders. Berwickshire has an exceptional reputation for agricultural innovation; from James Small’s revolutionary plough to the innovations of liming and marling that were pioneered here.”

“It is exciting that such new and innovative techniques are now being pioneered by Avocet and local farms here in the Scottish Borders almost 300 years later.”