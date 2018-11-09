Superfast broadband sign up campaign

Now that more than 36,000 Borders premises are able to connect to the fibre broadband network a campaign has kicked off trying to persuade people to sign up to it.

The Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband advert campaign is visiting the towns and villages across the region that have been connected up to the superfast broadband network and last week Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, who is also the council’s business and economic development champion, was on hand to help the Digital Scotland team at the start of the journey across the Borders.

Each week the programme, one of the largest broadband infrastructure projects in Europe, reaches more remote and rural areas.

Councillor Rowley said: “Over a number of years the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme, supported by the council’s additional funding, has given tens of thousands of Borderers the potential to enjoy the benefits of a high speed connection.

“However, many people don’t realise they could be benefiting, or that the technology is even available to them, which is why we are supporting this local campaign to raise awareness and encourage people to investigate the options from internet service providers.”

Thanks to additional investment as a result of innovation and new funding generated by stronger than expected take-up, the programme will continue to deliver new DSSB deployment across the Borders into 2019.

Fibre broadband offers fast and reliable broadband connections at speeds of up to 80Mbps1 and there are many suppliers in the marketplace to choose from.

Sara Budge, programme director for Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband, said: “It’s fantastic news that the programme has been able to benefit residents and businesses in and around the Scottish Borders and it’s exciting to see the launch of the Borders ‘Up-your-street’ campaign.

“I would like to thank Councillor Rowley for joining us to raise awareness of the availability of superfast broadband in the Borders and it’s really important that the deployment will continue in the area throughout 2018 and into 2019.

“I do recognise that not all Borders residents have yet, or will benefit from this programme, please however be assured that we continue to work hard to improve digital connectivity for all residents and businesses across the region.”

Robert Thorburn, partnership director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “The Digital Scotland project and our hard-working engineers have delivered more coverage at faster speeds than expected. Some of the latest properties passed by the new network – including dozens in the Ayton and Coldstream exchange areas – can now connect to the fastest residential broadband available as we’re using more Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) to help these harder-to-reach homes join the digital revolution.

“We know there’s more to be done, we’re proud to be a partner in helping communities across the Borders to reach their digital potential.”