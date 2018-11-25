Super slimmer

A teacher from Coldstream has lost nearly eight stones in weight after deciding she needed to set a good example to her pupils.

Anna Carr was persuaded to go along to the local Weight Watcher Workshop and got the shock of her life when she tipped the scales at 19st 3lbs.

“At that moment it was like a switch flicked on in my head and I realised I had to make a change,” said 30 year-old Anna.

“It has been such a help to go along with a friend to the workshop, and we have helped each other throughout the whole process. Kerry our wellness coach has been fantastic too, always giving words of encouragement. Her Facebook and Instagram pages are great inspiration and motivational too.

“Although what I actually do hasn’t changed, the choices I make have completely changed. I make healthy choices now. Instead of reaching for a packet of sweets or crisps as a snack when watching the telly, I’ll have some fruit. Instead of eating my body weight in pick and mix at the cinema, I’ll choose a small pack of sugar free sweets.”

“Weight Watchers has given me, first and foremost, a lot of self-confidence. I wear what I want, I will put myself forward for opportunities and to speak first in meetings and I have so much more confidence to stand up for my opinions socially and at work. I have also learnt that I have a lot of will power and determination, which I had no idea was within me!”