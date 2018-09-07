Sulee goes solo at Coldingham Border Auctions

Coldingham Border Auctions is holding its first sale since its co-founder Paul Harris died suddenly three months ago.

Paul and his wife Sulee, who was born and brought up in Northern China, established Coldingham Border Auctions last year and are also partners in Coldingham Investments which bought Greenlaw Town Hall last year to be developed into the European base for one of China’s most important porcelain manufacturers, the Shanghai-based Hanguan Company.

On Saturday, September 15, Sulee will take to the auctioneer’s rostrum for the first time to sell more than 400 lots of antiques, curios, paintings and superb examples of the finest glass which Paul had planned to sell at an event in June.

“It is going to be very difficult for me, both emotionally and professionally, but I need to complete the work that Paul had started,” said Sulee. “I do not want to let down the many friends and clients who have entrusted their treasures to Paul for him to sell.

“There is something for everyone,” said Sulee who will be helped by John Youngman, whose family had an antique and auction business in Berwick Upon Tweed and who has been “loaned” to Coldingham Border Antiques by auctioneer Anita Manning, of Great Western Auctions in Glasgow.

The sale includes many eastern objects in ceramics, paintings and needlework, lots of Art Deco and 1950s objects, a two metre tall solid wood cocktail cabinet from India and even a collection of motor cycle magazines.