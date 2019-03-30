Successful Scottish Autism event at Duns

A sell-out afternoon tea and auction held at Duns recently for Scottish Autism raised an amazing £3,300.

The event was organised by Duns Autism Support Group to celebrate Scottish Autism’s 50th anniversary.

Some of the group are parents of autistic people, one of whom attends Parkside, a supported living service based in Dalkeith which offers up to 24-hour care and support to its five adult residents.

Kate Lester’s daughter Amy (41) has been at Parkside for 23 years. She said: “There is an enormous amount of goodwill towards the charity in the area, in part due to Parkside and the great job it does. I don’t know what we as a family would do without it.

“Amy loves living there; she has lots of friends there and she gains such a lot from being in that environment. It is so beneficial for her to be with people and to do a variety of activities in and around Dalkeith and Edinburgh.”

Amy was at the afternoon tea and auction and helped entertain the audience by singing two songs. She also helped Charlene Tait, deputy CEO of Scottish Autism, cut the cake, donated by professional cake maker Jennifer Mitchinson (Creative Cakes Duns).

Kate added: “Parkside is run by Scottish Autism and there is a great understanding of Amy’s needs, abilities and limitations. The staff are fantastic and are trained to cater for her individually.”

Moira Smith also entertained by singing during the afternoon and Christine Slater, the mother of Steven (a young autistic man who lives at Daldorch in Ayrshire) read ‘Welcome to Holland’, a moving piece about coping with your child being diagnosed with a disability.

Charlene Tait of Scottish Autism, said: “It was a wonderful afternoon and a great way to help celebrate Scottish Autism’s 50th anniversary, which has achieved so much since being set up by a group of local parents in Alloa. That group of parents and Duns Autism Support Group exemplify the power of people joining forces to do amazing things!

“The group has raised a fantastic amount of money and we are incredibly grateful to them and the many individuals and businesses that got involved. Every penny will go towards helping Scottish Autism carry out its work and reach more autistic people and their families throughout Scotland.”

For more information about Scottish Autism visit www.scottishautism.org or phone 01259 720044.