Students celebrate A Level exam success

Berwick Academy students are celebrating as A Level results continue to show strong improvement.

Students scored particularly well in academic subjects, with biology, physics, mathematics, art and design technology amongst the top achieving subjects this year.

Examination results in the sciences and mathematics continue to rise, leading many students towards a career in medical and healthcare professions.

William Laws will be pursuing his dream of becoming a surgeon, taking up a place at Newcastle University to study medicine and surgery, having achieved A*AA in mathematics and sciences.

The 18-year-old, from Paxton, said: “I knew I had put in the hard work before the exams so I was going to feel proud regardless but I am very pleased.

“I’ve wanted to study medicine for a long time.

“Newcastle University’s got an excellent reputation and it’s so close that I couldn’t ignore it.

“Now that I know I’m going I can’t wait to get started.”

Head girl, Millie Trotter, gained entrance to the country’s top ophthalmology degree at Cardiff University.

The results are an encouraging sign that the school is moving on from being judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors earlier this year.

Efforts are being made to encourage more students to stay on in the sixth form to further their studies.

Acting headteacher, Steve Wilkes was delighted with both the results and destinations achieved by students.

He said: “We are particularly pleased with the strong outcomes across a range of science and technology subjects, and with improvements to results in English and Geography.

“These key subjects have allowed our students to access some of the most demanding and competitive courses at leading universities, along with high quality apprenticeships and careers in key Public Services and the Armed Forces.

“Berwick Academy has been selected as a Lead School for the new North East Careers Hub, in recognition of the work we have done over the last three years at a national level in improving and developing careers guidance for students. This investment of resources has led to improved destinations for our students, particularly in accessing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.”

The ‘A’ level exam results for Longridge sixth form students mean that 90% of them will be going to their first choice of university.

This year Longridge girls bucked the national trend by taking up more places than boys for medicine, biology, and physics degree courses.

This is the first year that the examinations have been set at the end of two years of study and without any modular assessments. Five students took up the opportunity within their ‘A’ Level courses to take an additional Extended Project Qualification. With projects including fishing in the Whiteadder, regenerative braking and Richard III, all students achieved an A* or A grade. 52% of all A Level grades at Longridge were A*-B.

Longridge Tower School headmaster, Mr Lee said: “I congratulate the students on their excellent achievements. I’m delighted with the diversity of opportunities that students can now take up after school.

“The students’ successes reflect the hard work they have put in over the last two years.

“It was a pleasure to see so many students celebrating at Longridge and clearly ready for the next stage in their lives. I recognise the endeavours of a superb academic and pastoral staff team who have worked alongside students and their families and who enjoyed the results almost as much as the students.”