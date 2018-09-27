Story of Wojtek told in new film by The Snowman creators

The creators of the much-loved Christmas classic The Snowman are to create a film depicting the true story of Wojtek the soldier bear.

Wojtek fought the Nazis during the Second World War and arrived at Winfield, Berwickshire, after the war with his fellow Polish soldiers who had adoped him.

A Bear Named Wojtek is being developed by Iain Harvey, the executive producer on the 1982 television adaption of Raymond Briggs’s children’s story.

Producers have already secured Polish funding for the film and are currently seeking a British partner, with the BBC, Channel 4 and Netflix all viable options.

A Bear Named Wojtek is set to be released to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2020.