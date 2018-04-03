Stone stacking in Dunbar

The second European Stone Stacking Championship is being held in Dunbar on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22.

Dunbar hosted the event last year, thanks to the Dunbar Street Art Trail organisers and such was its success that the event returns to the town this month.

Competitors came from across Scotland, the UK, France and Spain and many have already indicated that they are getting into practice for this year’s competition. Organisers are extending an invitation to all European stone balance artists to take part and for all those interested to come along to spectate and enjoy this intriguing art form.

Organiser James Craig Page said: “Stone stacking is both art and meditation, using free materials found on beaches and in parks.

“You can create temporary artistic monuments for passers-by to enjoy. The benefit you find in trying this activity is the moments of clarity when you are zoned in to searching for the next stone or the sweet spot of gravity when you know you’ve got the perfect balance.

“Anyone can do this activity and it’s free to do, with the materials recycled each time. Beaches are fantastic as the natural tide brings with it new stones and spreads them along the coast.

Saturday’s two stone balance competitions take place in Lauderdale Park, and on Sunday the event moves to Eye Cave Beach, below Dunbar Sea Cadet Hall where workshops will be held and ‘most artistic’ and ‘most stones balanced’ competitions will decide the overall winner.