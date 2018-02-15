Stolen Duns lorry is found in County Durham

Police are investigating the theft of a DAF LF45 lorry from business premises at Station Road Industrial Estate, Duns, on Tuesday, February 6, at around 9pm.

A number of tyres were also stolen.

The vehicle is believed to have been driven in a southward direction between 9-9.30pm on the A6112 in convoy with a white Renault Kangoo van and was subsequently recovered in County Durham.

Police Scotland was made aware of the incident on Thursday, February 8, and officers are now appealing for witnesses. No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Detective Constable Gerard Quinn said: “This was a high value theft and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area, and saw a DAF LF45 lorry and a white Renault Kangoo van travelling in convoy on the A6112 on the evening of Tuesday, February 6, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 1112 of February 8, or via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.