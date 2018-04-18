Stefan is 2018 Coldstreamer

Stefan Home was installed as the 2018 Coldstreamer at a ceremony in Henderson Park, Coldstream last Friday, April 13.

Presenting Coldstream’s vice-chair and chair of the Ex Coldstreamers Club Derek Balmbro performed the installation ceremony and introduced the new Right Hand Man Jonathan Wallis, to the crowd assembled in the park which included a large contingent of Ex-Coldstreamers.

Jonathan follows his brother Liam who was elected Right Hand Man in 2011 and went on to be the 2012 Coldstreamer.

Stefan (whose colours are emerald green and yellow), Jonathan and the 2017 Coldstreamer Andrew Guthrie, who now becomes Left Hand Man, will represent the town at common ridings and festival across the Borders this summer, starting with the Riding of the Berwick Bounds on Saturday, May 5.