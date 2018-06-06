South Ayrshire Council’s ‘Our People Our Place’ initiative has been in Girvan all this week, the various partners involved giving local people an idea of who delivers a wide range of local services and how to contact them

A week of fun and information is currently happening in Girvan as a whole range of partners come together to reach out to local people.

Those involved include South Ayrshire Council, NHS Ayrshire & Arran, South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, and the voluntary sector who have come together to deliver local services in the heart of Girvan.

The week of activities concludes at Girvan Academy and Victory Park from 10am to 2pm as the partners look to create a “safe, friendlier and healthier Girvan and South Carrick”. And to make it as easy as possible to join the fun, there’s free transport between Victory Park, The Quay Zone and the Glendoune Centre, as well as community transport between Dailly and Girvan, and Barr and Girvan.

“We want to make it easier for you to access the public services you need,” said a spokesperson for South Ayrshire Council.

“Our People, Our Place will see the partners using Girvan Academy, Invergarven, Girvan Primary, Sacred Heart Primary and Girvan Community Centre as local community hubs where a wide range of drop-in services, as well as targeted support, will be available to families and individuals.

“Services will be available to everyone living in the area – not just those with children in the schools.”

South Ayrshire Council leader, Councillor Douglas Campbell, said: “Taking Our People, Our Place to Girvan allows us to build on the success of our pilot in north Ayr while using the learning and experience from that to better tailor the services we put in place to improve how we connect with local people and communities in Girvan.

“One of the big things we’re hoping to get out of this new approach is that people have a better idea of what services and support are available to meet their needs and know where to go to get that help when they need it. Pulling these services together in one place – like a school at the heart of the community – makes perfect sense.

“We have a great programme in place for Girvan and I look forward to seeing it in action and, most importantly, seeing the difference it can make for our people and places. And the family fun day is the ideal way to end such a packed week and to showcase all the great partnership working that will have taken place over the course of the week.

“I have no doubt the people of Girvan and South Carrick will come out in force to support such a terrific event and support the partnership work underway to create a safer, friendlier and healthier Girvan and South Carrick.”

Girvan’s Our People Our Place kicked-off with a day of fun and learning for parents and pupils at Girvan Primary, which saw the primary join forces with families from Sacred Heart Primary and Invergarven School. Activities included learning about the human body, a party area, a chill-out zone and cooking/food demonstrations.

This joined-up approach continues throughout the week with partners working together to target support for young people at Girvan Academy, including – for example – child and adolescent mental health services.

Our People, Our Place finishes with a flourish on Saturday, June 9, with a family fun day at Girvan Academy and Victory Park from 10am-2pm. Kids are sure to have a blast at the roller disco, climbing wall, and the ever-popular ‘It’s a knockout’.

There will be taster sessions in archery, volleyball and basketball, encouraging people to get active and stay active. There will also be cooking sessions to promote health and wellbeing, while Girvan Town Team and others will be on hand with advice on living with a disability and managing dementia.

Our People, Our Place partners will also be in attendance to provide information, advice and support on a wide range of topics.

Full details of Girvan’s Our People, Our Place programme can be found at www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/our-people-our-place.