South Ayrshire Council’s ambitious vision for the area

A renewed focus on people and places is helping South Ayrshire Council deliver targeted support to the people that need it most.

Some of the best examples were celebrated at the recent The Outstanding People Awards (TOPA), recognising those who go the extra mile to deliver first-class public services.

Following a significant restructure in 2018 the council is now working to deliver quality homes; excellent education, employment and training opportunities; effective health and social care; attractive and welcoming towns and villages; engaged and informed communities; responsive and people-focused services; a growing economy; while realising a bright and positive future.

Council leader, Douglas Campbell, said: “We have a clear and ambitious vision for South Ayrshire, for our people, our places and our future.

“This vision reaches every resident, every area and every employee, with particular focus on our most vulnerable people.

“The Outstanding People Awards provides an excellent opportunity to highlight the outstanding service employees across the council deliver every day for the people of South Ayrshire, making a real difference and helping improve the lives of the people in our communities.

“All of the finalists are great examples of employees who model our respectful, positive and supportive South Ayrshire Way values at work and should be immensely proud of their achievements.”